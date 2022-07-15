Water supply fears as Wexford prepares for 30 degree heatwave

With temperatures set to hit 30 degrees this weekend Irish Water is asking Wexford residents to be mindful of their water usage as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the spell of warm weather. Having monitored water supplies in the county since March, Irish Water said its main areas of concern as the heat-wave approaches are as follows: Ballyhack, Arthurstown, Duncannon, Fethard-on-Sea, Rosslare, Carne, St.Helen’s, Kilmore, Bridgetown, Piercestown, Murrintown, Wexford Town, Barntown and Taghmon, Ballymurn, Castlebridge, Crosstown, Ardcavan, Curracloe, and Blackwater.

Speaking about the developing situation, Irish Water’s Ronan Walsh said, “We are appealing to the public in Wexford to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the temperature is set to soar this weekend. As the busy summer holiday period kicks in, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of Wexford can function to their optimal.

“Water is such a precious natural resource, and we are working hard along with our colleagues in Wexford County Council to ensure the people in Wexford have a safe and reliable water supply. There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie however, the most effective tips would be to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; minimise the use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential currently when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part."

Irish Water has said plans are in place to do a large upgrade at Vinegar Hill Water Treatment plant (€10m) to bring a safer and more reliable supply to homes and businesses in Enniscorthy. Similarly, an upgrade (€5m) is planned for the Newtown Water Treatment Plant in Wexford town and in Gorey where the Creagh Water Treatment Plant has already received an investment of €200,00 with a bigger upgrade due in 2023. The new Gorey Regional Water Supply scheme including the new treatment plant at Ballyminaun, with an investment of €17m is due for completion this year. This will bring a more robust and safer water supply to the people of Wexford.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact @IWCare on Twitter with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.