Water capacity in Enniscorthy set to increase significantly following a €12 million investment

An investment of €12 million in the water network in Enniscorthy is set to see water capacity in the town increase by the equivalent of 2,500 homes once works have been completed.

Minister James Browne, who since becoming a Minister of State, has regularly held meetings with Irish Water officials, seeking to address water concerns related to Enniscorthy and County Wexford.

He said that the works to increase water capacity in the town are expected to cost in the region of €12 million.

Minister Browne said that “measures are having a real impact in increasing capacity for the Enniscorthy water network. Last month, Wexford County Council granted planning permission to Irish Water for upgrade works to the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant, Clonhaston intake, rising and increased capacity. The procurement process got under way last November. The tender will issue shortly with construction expected to commence before the end of 2023.

“On completion, these works will increase Enniscorthy’s treatment water capacity by 1,000m3, which is the equivalent of 2,500 homes or 6,750 people.

“Irish Water’s leakage reduction works have also contributed to boosting capacity. 3.5 kilometres of watermains have been replaced while 175 backyard services have reduced leaks and increased capacity by 300m3 or 750 homes.

“In December, works resulted in an increase of 20 per cent capacity at the Kilagoley borehole. The works have seen an increase in 100m2 being pumped or the equivalent of up to 300 homes.

“Testing at the Edermine borehole has shown capacity to increase waste production by 500m3 and Irish Water are currently drilling trial wells to see if the water can be extracted.

“Since last summer, Irish Water has not been refusing water connection applications for Enniscorthy town owing to capacity issues. Once these additional works have completed, Enniscorthy’s long term water needs will be secured”, Minister Browne concluded.