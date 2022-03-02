WATCH: Wexford kids in ‘Not Around Us' no smoking campaign

Local groups took part in the Not Around Us anti smoking campaign on Duncannon Beach.

A no smoking ‘Not Around Us’ campaign advocated by Wexford students was launched on Ash Wednesday.

More than 30 representatives from clubs and groups signed up to the campaign around Co Wexford took part with the hope to further encourage other organisations from playgroups to dance troupes, sports outlets to beaches and every location in between countywide to sign up.

The Healthy Wexford initiative saw students and adults gather at Duncannon, where Sean Corcoran, The Art Hand , worked on a fantastic art display, spelling out the campaign.

A sand art time-lapse video of the project has also been released.

The video features representatives from New Ross Celtic FC, FDYS youth clubs, Barntown Community Centre, Coiste Na nOg and members of the group’s steering committee, led by Cllr John Hegarty.

Healthy Wexford's PR Campaign has been chosen for use in the HSE National No Smoking Day webinar 3.2.22 as an example of innovative ways utilised to highlight and work towards a tobacco free society.