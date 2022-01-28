WATCH: Edno's videos of birds and butterflies offer spectacular vistas of nature

Caterpillar eggs growing under a nettle leaf in Edno Delaney's garden in New Ross.

Edno Delaney in his garden in New Ross with a robin in his palm.

The mesmerising sight of Starlings gathering together at a roost site in one of nature's most amazing spectacles, as is the life cycle of a butterfly being born.

Thanks to local nature photographer, Edno Delaney, both natural phenomena have been captured in stunning detail.

Murmuration refers to the phenomenon that results when hundreds, sometimes thousands, of starlings fly in swooping, intricately coordinated patterns through the sky.

Created by Irish natural history photographer Edward W Delaney, the Youtube video: Wexford Murmuration shows one of nature’s most stunning spectacles in all its glory.

No-one really understands why they perform these amazing aerobatics.

Edno has been studying starlings for more than 20 years.

Murmuration season in Ballywilliam starts in October or November. “This year has been very unpredictable possibly because of the mild weather. It was the worst year in a long, long time so it was great to capture them in this video.”

The birds flock together to conserve heat. “They move around a lot so you have to keep following them.”

Captured using conventional photography skills, Edno splices the images together. “It’s a wonder of nature. It's unbelievable to see; especially when a Peregrine Falcon appears; they get together like sardines when they get chased by sharks; they bunch together.”

You can still see the Ballywilliam phenomenon until the end of February.

Edno has also created a video called 'Amazing Transformation – the Life Cycle of the Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly’.

The videos display stunning detail, especially the life cycle of the butterfly, which features music by Kevin MacLeod (a composition called Touching Memories Five).

It took four years for Edno to capture the full life cycle of a butterfly being born.

"That video has gotten more than 46,000 views. A lot of people don’t realise how hard it is to capture. It took me several years to find a butterfly laying eggs – but I did, underneath a nettle leaf in my garden. The young feed on the leaves.”

Edno shared the butterfly video with the a national school, and got a great response.

Edno also contributes to Biodiversity Ireland and Birdwatch Ireland, on whose websites some of his work can be seen.