Wallaces of Wellingtonbridge come up trumps for Wexford Hospice Homecare

In addition to the closure of shops, pubs, hotels and many other social outlets, the pandemic almost prevented benevolent companies from organising fundraisers for local charities. As a result, vital services across the county were deprived of a crucial source of funding at a time when they needed it most. However, with restrictions easing and life returning to some semblance of normality, many of those companies are keen to make up for lost time.

Last week, Wallaces of Wellingtonbridge presented Wexford Hospice Homecare with a cheque for €2,000, the proceeds coming from Santa’s visit to its Homevalue and Garden Centre, its annual calendar, the 10 cents it donated from every hot drink sold in its stores in December and, most of all, from the generosity of its customers.

“There’s lots of good organisations as we know, and some of our staff have used the Hospice and they have experienced the wonderful service they provide,” said manager of Wallace’s Chrissie Harpur. “We like to donate something to a charity every year and with the pandemic being particularly hard on the Hospice we wanted to help them in any way we could.”

Thanking all of the staff at Wallace’s for their hard work in organising the fundraisers who she described as "wonderful”, Chrissie praised all of her customers for their donations.