Walkers shine bright in summer solstice event at Curracloe in aid of Hope Cancer Support Centre

Brendan Keane

CURRACLOE beach provided the idyllic setting for a summer solstice walk last week to mark the longest day of the year and raise money for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy.

The evening began with an opening ceremony at 7.30 p.m. when everyone was welcomed to the event. A spokesperson for the organisers said it was a truly magical and wonderful evening.

After the welcome the people in attendance were invited to walk quietly along the beach where they availed of the opportunity to remember loved ones who had passed away while in the quiet but comforting company of those around them. The walk along the beach ended with some meditation and a candlelight summer solstice Ceremony of Healing and Light. The was organised to give people an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely evening walking in nature in one of the most tranquil settings in the county. 

As one of the organisers commented: “It was a chance to come together in a positive way for a night of healing and remembrance of all things positive in our lives."

The organisers thanked everyone who took the time to support the event.

