Walk-in vaccinations available this week in Wexford centres

THOSE aged 30 and over, health care workers and anyone who has not been vaccinated yet can attend Wexford’s walk-in centres this week.

Enniscorthy Vaccination centre is back up and running today (Tuesday, December 28) with those aged 30 and over receiving boosters from 9 a.m. this morning.

This afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., those aged 30 and over or 40 and over are invited to attend for a booster vaccination.

Health care workers or those who have not had a first or second dose or any vaccination are welcome to attend centres during any opening hour.

Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre will be open for walk-ins on Wednesday, December 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch.

On Thursday, the walk-in hours will be the same again.

Meanwhile in Gorey Vaccination Centre in Kilanerin, booster vaccinations and the first and second doses of the vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31.

Although the centre is closed on Saturday (New Year’s Day), it will be open again on Sunday, January 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking and toilet facilities are available on site and the centres are wheelchair accessible.