‘Walk-in’ vaccination clinics to open in Co Wexford this weekend

Both of Co Wexford’s Covid-19 vaccination centres will hold walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend.

The centre at Astro Active in Enniscorthy will accept walk-ins from 8.15 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday while the Kilanerin centre will be open for walk-in vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and from 8.15 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone aged 16 or older can go to a walk-in vaccination clinic at a vaccination centre without an appointment. These clinics are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine only.

Appointments are not needed during these times and people are free to attend any walk-in clinic, not necessarily the one closest to their home.

Anyone who shows up outside of the times stated above will not be vaccinated without an appointment.

Anyone who has already registered online and is awaiting an appointment for their first dose can attend a walk-in clinic instead.

Anyone who has already registered online will need to bring photo ID that includes a date of birth. This can include: passport - book or card; driving licence; Public Services Card; travel pass; National Age Card - issued by the Gardaí; identification form with a photograph signed by a member of the Gardaí or school or college ID.

If an ID does not have a person’s date of birth on it, they should also bring a copy of their birth cert or some other documentation that has their date of birth.

If someone has not registered online, staff can register them at the walk-in clinic.

They will need to bring their Personal Public Service (PPS) number; Eircode; mobile phone number; email address; photo ID that has their date of birth - this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID.

A person will not be vaccinated if they do not have all of these things.

Once someone gets their first vaccine dose at a walk-in clinic, the HSE will send them an appointment for their second dose by text message.

This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to their home address. If this needs to be changed to a different location, they can call HSELive to arrange a different vaccination centre.