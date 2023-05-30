Walk-in Covid vaccination booster clinics are open in Wexford

THE HSE is advising people to avail of walk-in clinics over the coming weeks through which they will be able to get a Covid-19 Spring booster vaccine.

The clinic in County Wexford is located on the grounds of St John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy (Y21H4CF) and no appointment required.

The HSE said community vaccination centres (CVCs) around the country will continue to offer walk-in clinics to people eligible for the current COVID-19 Spring booster over the coming days.

A spokesperson for the HSE said vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies across the south east have reported an increase in demand for such boosters and he also said the HSE is reminding everyone aged 70 or older, and those aged 5 years or older with a weak immune system, who have not yet received their COIVD-19 Spring booster vaccine to avail of it as soon as possible.

The Spring booster programme is expected to end by mid-June and people who are eligible to receive the booster are being encouraged to do so as early as possible to protect themselves against Covid-19.

“You can do this by going along to one of our walk-in vaccination clinics or getting a Spring booster vaccine at participating pharmacies or GPs,” said the spokesperson.

Kate Cassidy, who is co-ordinating the HSE’s Covid-19 vaccination programme across counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary and Waterford said: “We are reminding those who have weak immune systems, or those who are immunocompromised, that it’s not too late to avail of their Spring booster vaccine.”

Ms Cassidy said the walk-in clinics continue to be available, with no appointment required, in Enniscorthy, Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny and Waterford.

“People’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people,” she said.

“This latest booster will keep you protected from serious illness and boost your immunity against infection from Covid-19,” she added.

“Vaccines are proven to your best protection against serious illness from Covid-19.”

Anyone aged 5 or older with a weak immune system is being offered a Spring booster vaccine with those aged under 12 being vaccinated at the HSE's vaccination centres by appointment only.

Residents of long-term care facilities for older adults are also currently being vaccinated by HSE mobile vaccination teams.

For all information relating to Covid-19 log on to https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/