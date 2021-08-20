Walk-in clinics in Wexford to give first and second Covid vaccines 

County Wexford’s two Covid-19 vaccination centres are now offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those attending walk-in clinics.

Anyone aged 16 or over can attend a walk-in clinic at Kilanerin Community Centre until 2 p.m. today or the Astro Active Centre in Enniscorthy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, to get their first or second vaccine.

Anyone seeking their second dose must have waited at least 21 days since their first Pfizer jab and must bring proof of their first vaccination, such as their vaccination record card. Anyone who does not have proof of their first vaccine, will not be given a second dose.

Only those who received a Pfizer vaccine as their first dose will be able to receive a second vaccine at either of the Wexford walk-in clinics.

Appointments are not required for a walk-in clinic. However, anyone attending the centres outside of these hours will not be vaccinated without an appointment.

Anyone attending a walk-in vaccination clinic for the first time must bring along their PPS number (if they have one), eircode, mobile phone number, email address and photo ID that has a date of birth on it (such as a passport, driving licence, Garda age card or school ID) so that they can be registered at the centre.

People who have already registered online but opt to attend a walk-in clinic instead should bring along photo ID that shows their date of birth.

People are advised to attend the vaccination centre alone and not to bring children with them. However, anyone with mobility issues can bring someone with them while those under 18 can bring a parent or guardian.