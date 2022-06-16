Waiting times at Wexford General Hospital deemed unacceptable

CURRENT waiting times at Wexford General Hospital have been deemed “unacceptable” by Sinn Féin’s, Deputy Johnny Mythen, who said a plan to tackle hospital overcrowding is urgently needed.

The average wait time for admission to the hospital A&E department was 9.2 hours in May, this year and Deputy Mythen said Sláintecare’s target time for such admissions is less than six hours.

“We see from the latest figures supplied by the HSE that the wait time for patients who need admission into the hospital at Wexford General’s A&E is 9.2 hours,” he said, before adding that 29 per cent of patients waited over 12 hours to be admitted.

Commenting that some patients, in such circumstances might be injured, alone and scared, he said: “It’s unacceptable that patients are waiting so long for access to vital hospital care.”

However, Deputy Mythen was full of praise for the frontline staff who have to deal with what he described as “the chaos of our A&E system”.

Saying the staff were deserving of unwaning support he said: “They provide deep compassion and care in spite of the challenges.”

“Their health and wellbeing and the pressure that they are under needs to be taken into account too,” said Deputy Mythen.

“The lack of any coherent plan to tackle hospital overcrowding and intolerable emergency department wait times are completely unacceptable,” he added.

“This problem is not new, or news to the Minister for Health.”

He said a serious plan to reform the health service is needed to boost capacity and staffing levels as well as fully equipping healthcare professionals.

Deputy Mythen also said such reforms should be aimed at cutting waiting times “to deliver the timely care that patients need and deserve."

He made his comments in the wake of a parliamentary question from his party colleague, Deputy David Cullinane, who is Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for health.