Vivid memories of 1999 earthquake compels Wexford resident Zeliha Kargun Redmond to organise Turkish aid appeal

Liz Moore, Valerie Boylan, Paul O'Brien, Bernie Mitchell and Irene Condren with just some of the items collected for the people of Turkey Earthquake disaster pictured in the Riverchapel Community Complex on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

When news of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey broke last Monday, Zeliha Kargun Redmond’s own vivid memories of the 1999 Izmit Earthquake came flooding back to her.

The widespread destruction and devastation seen in Turkey this week was all too familiar to the Istanbul native, who experienced two earthquakes in 1999 that took the lives of many of her friends and family members. It is these memories that compelled Zeliha to take action and find ways to support those affected by the recent tragedy in her home country. In collaboration with the Turkish Embassy, she is coordinating a donation appeal from her home in Riverchapel and is calling on members of the public to give what they can.

“When the earthquake happened, I decided I needed to do something so I put my name through the Embassy as a volunteer,” explained Zeliha, who has previously been involved in local support efforts for Ukrainians, along with Riverchapel Community Free Cycle. “We are a few people all around Ireland working together, from Galway to Cork. I cover Wicklow and Wexford. Every day, we receive an updated list from the Turkish Embassy that details what items are needed. I post that on Facebook, on my own page, on my estate’s page and it also goes on the Riverchapel Community Free Cycle page. When a new list comes, we update it online.”

According to Zeliha, the response from the community has been huge, so much so that the first round of donations was sent to Turkey earlier than expected. Collections are now being accepted for the second round, which was flown to Turkey on Sunday via Turkish Airlines. These donations will be given directly to the Turkish Red Crescent, which is the equivalent to the Irish Red Cross here.

"The response has been brilliant. People have been absolutely amazing,” said Zeliha. “The first round went yesterday and the second will go on Sunday. We will keep going until the embassy tells us to stop.”

While none of Zeliha’s family members or friends were affected by the recent earthquake, she does have first-hand experience of a similar tragedy. Twenty-three years ago, she was living in Turkey when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in northwestern Turkey, killing more than 17,000 and causing widespread destruction.

"It was horrible. It was on the 17th of August. I will never forget that day. I had just come back from my holiday in Antalya. The next night, the earthquake happened,” she explained. “That night, there was a pressure in the air. You couldn’t sleep, you couldn’t get comfortable. I went to bed at around half two and around one hour later, I heard a big bang. At first, it was like there was a storm outside, with sand hitting the walls and windows. The next minute, the whole house started shaking. I was sleeping with my sister in the room and I saw we had a glass sideboard falling and coming towards us. I told my sister to put her legs and body into the blanket and get into the corner and I did the same.”

“The next minute, all of the electrics were gone. My mother had previously had a stroke and couldn't walk so we had to carry her out. My father fainted from the fright. He was lying in the hallway and we thought he had had a heart attack. Meanwhile, my little brother had slept through it all so we had to go and get him and bring him out.”

As the family were living in a bungalow, their home was not subjected to as much damage as those living in apartments. Seeing the devastation all around her, Zeliha volunteered in the rescue efforts.

“The official death toll was about 17,000. I lost many friends and family. A whole lot. I still can’t stand the ambulance sound. If I hear the ambulance, it brings me right back,” she said. “The recent earthquake brought back all the memories. I know what it is like, I have been there so I wanted to help.”

The items currently being sought are as follows: winter tents, sleeping bags, underwear, boots, coats, gloves, socks, underpants, raincoat, scarves, hats, baby food, convenience foods that don't require cooking, dry food, diapers, sanitary pads, wet wipes, blankets, mattresses, duvets and pillows.

An updated list will be posted daily on the Riverchapel Community Free Cycle Page.

Those with items to donate can leave the items at Riverchapel Community Complex during opening hours, or to Y25 KR89. They can also be dropped to the Riverchapel National School office.

"If items are not clean, they can’t be used. People have to remember there is no electricity and therefore, no washing machines there at the moment. It is really important that the items donated are clean,” added Zeliha.