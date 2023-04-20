Vital Enniscorthy funding application could define town’s future – ‘Failure is not an option’

Enniscorthy Chamber of Commerce is leading calls for Wexford County Council to show real ambition ahead of a vital funding application that has the potential to shape the town’s future for generations to come.

The forthcoming Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) is a "once in a generation opportunity for investment in the entire town centre of Enniscorthy which cannot be lost", according to Enniscorthy Chamber of Commerce President, Michael Dempsey. The fund – which is aimed at supporting town regeneration – is due to open for a limited time over the summer. It will be the third time Enniscorthy has applied, with previous Wexford County Council URDF applications for Enniscorthy being unsuccessful in 2019 and 2021.

“We were criticised in previous applications for not having a coherent town centre strategy, now we have one in the form of the Enniscorthy Town Centre First Plan,” said Mr. Dempsey. This Plan was adopted by Wexford County Council following a number of public consultation events, most notably in the Riverside Park Hotel where local people and all councillors were fully engaged.

Building on these inputs from the public and councillors, the Town Centre First Plan identifies three key areas for town regeneration and investment – the Market Square civic spine; the Castle heritage quarter; and Templeshannon. It also builds on a wide range of previous Wexford County Council studies such as the Templeshannon Regeneration report, the Enniscorthy Tourism Strategy for the castle, transport studies and a number of other reports on Enniscorthy.

“I suppose the feeling is that at this stage we’ve done enough studies, so now we need to get money of real scale to deliver the Plan across all of the three key areas identified,” said Mr. Dempsey. "We’ve seen other towns be hugely successful in their funding applications with the likes of Carlow town getting over €20 million to regenerate six key town centre sites with a plan that had detailed project designs and costs.

"Enniscorthy has to have a similar level of vision and focus on delivery of funding. We call on Wexford County Council to have real ambition for Enniscorthy and to put the resources in now to ensure that a strong application is ready for all of the three identified areas to transform the entire town,” said Mr Dempsey.

Enniscorthy has had a number of false dawns in recent years when it comes to plans and funding for regeneration. In March 2018, the Templeshannon Regeneration Strategy was launched to much fanfare at a packed Treacy's Hotel. At that meeting, Head of Development on the Templeshannon project, Brian Galvin, outlined how it was a long-term plan that would stretch over 10 to 15 years, tackling prevalent issues such as traffic, a poor pedestrian environment and dereliction. He outlined how the first phase, consisting of the implementation of a one way system heading into town and down onto the quay and improvement of pedestrian access, would be finished by mid 2019, while a new pedestrian bridge would be installed to link the Waterfront car park with the town centre by 2020.

In July 2020, an application was made by Wexford County Council for €15m in funding to develop a comprehensive tourism project for Enniscorthy under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund. Speaking at the time, Tom Enright, chief executive said: “It's for the regeneration of the town centre and the Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy.” He said the project involved the removal of some of the old buildings around the castle, including the old nightclub, and the restoration of the castle gardens.

"It will also involve creating a type of drop-off area for tourists below the castle and incorporate a lift up to the castle level,” said Mr Enright.

“There will also be an interpretive centre below the castle and there will be a connection onto Slaney Street from the castle gardens and also a link to the Athenaeum,” he added.

At the time, it was envisaged that if the application for funding was successful, it would take four years to complete the regeneration project. The application, however, was unsuccessful.

Speaking in March 2021 when news broke of the unsuccessful application, Minister of State James Browne said: “I am very dissatisfied that the Enniscorthy project was not considered eligible for the Minister's consideration.

“The Enniscorthy application was a first-time application that had serious flaws in the bid and did not get passed to the independent board who judge the applications,” he added.

Minister Browne said at the time that the Enniscorthy application wasn't ambitious enough for the town and he said it may also have been too engineering focused without enough emphasis on the social-economic impact on the area.

These setbacks have focused the minds of various stakeholders in Enniscorthy who firmly believe that the town has one final shot at securing vital funding.

"The former Murphy Floods as a site for regeneration is significant, however at present private investment for this site is being explored,” said Mr Dempsey this week. “In efforts to deliver a wider approach to town regeneration, the Chamber would place priority on trying to secure URDF public investment in all the three core areas identified in the Plan – the Market Square spine, the Castle area and in Templeshannon – while also preparing the Murphy Floods site for private investment. This would make sense in maximising the potential impact for the entire town and in delivering on the previous studies that have already been done,” said Mr. Dempsey.

"Similar to the way the Urban Renewal Scheme was wound down in the 1990s, it is likely that this will be the last URDF fund for some time, so it is a huge opportunity for Enniscorthy that cannot be missed. We have to be ready with a strong application that will succeed over the summer as the window will close quickly in autumn. Failure for a third time is not an option.”

The inclusion of Templeshannon in the Town Centre First Plan has been welcomed by the Enniscorthy East Community Development group. In a statement issued to the Enniscorthy Guardian, the group said it is obvious that the area needs real investment and should be prioritised.

“The Enniscorthy East Community Development group is delighted to read about the Town Centre First Plan that has identified Templeshannon as one of the three key town centre areas for redevelopment. Templeshannon is historic and unique yet has felt forgotten about in the past in terms of investment. Now we are really excited to see that there are finally plans in place to regenerate this iconic part of Enniscorthy,” the group said.

“It is obvious that the area needs real investment and should be prioritised. We've seen a number of reports on Templeshannon in the recent past without delivery, so its vital in our view that the new plan is fully delivered. We look forward to this project happening and the whole community here is behind delivering it.

“There are clearly areas of immediate potential and quick wins for Templeshannon. We have long argued the case to improve links from the town to Vinegar Hill and to the St. Senan’s Monastic site to leverage the tourism potential of the area’s history. Improving access to the Railway Station as one of the main gateways and entrance points to the town also has real potential.

“The population in Enniscorthy East has been growing significantly, especially with the arrival of over 200 refugees from Ukraine and with the addition of the new houses in Clonhaston. In particular, families with children are hoping that that the current dangerous situation trying to cross the road at the likes of Templeshannon Quay and the Seamus Rafter bridge will be fixed with pedestrian crossings, as well as at the bottom of Slaney Street. These crossings will allow people from our side of the town to safely move around and also to bring people into Templeshannon. This danger is particularly acute for parents with buggies and small children, those with mobility issues, and the elderly.

“Everyone here hopes that something is done with the Templeshannon area soon. For too long now Enniscorthy East has been the forgotten part of this town and the need for investment and change is long overdue. We agree that any new development it will give a new life to the area, but we have to see delivery now to avoid to prevent the area falling even further back.”