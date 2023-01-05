Visitor restrictions at St Luke’s Hospital

Due to ongoing Covid-19 and flu outbreaks at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, visiting restrictions have been introduced to curtail the transmission and spread of both illnesses.

Adhering to Infection Prevention Control advice, hospital management have introduced reduced visiting time for all patients (excluding critical care, maternity, paediatrics and end of life care patients) to 30 minutes and one daily visit. One person only can visit per patient per day during the current visiting hours.

"It will be necessary for families to coordinate their visit as the 30 minutes (one daily visit and one person only per patient) during the current visiting hours rule which will rigidly apply in almost all areas for the hospital until further notice,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Visitors who have symptoms of cold, flu and or Covid-19 must not visit patients as this can further add to the spread of flu and c19 virus to other vulnerable patients and staff within the hospital.

All visitors must wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit with their relative and follow hand hygiene before and after their visit.

“We strongly encourage patients who have smart phones etc, to use social media for family contact due to the reduction of direct face to face visits The hospital is aware of the need of patients to have a direct visit per day; however, it also has a duty to try and protect vulnerable patients and staff members from contracting flu and c19 virus within the hospital.”

Certain patients in critical care and patients with end of life care needs will have separate visiting arrangements subject to agreement with the relevant ward manager, however, all visitors will need to be conscious of their own safety with the high levels of C19 and flu circulating within the hospital and to comply with current visiting rules.

“The management and staff of the hospital wish to thank the general public for their support at this challenging time, and that as soon as the situation improves, the visiting restrictions will be reviewed accordingly.”