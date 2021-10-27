WEXFORD General Hospital has placed a temporary ban on visitors attending a number of wards there amid escalating levels of Covid-19.

In a statement issued today (Wednesday) by hospital management, they stated that “due to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community and the continued increase of patients attending Wexford General with Covid-19, Hospital Management – on the advice from the infection control team within the hospital – will be introducing a temporary pause on visiting to the following wards: Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s, Bridget’s.”

Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards and the hospital wished to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

The most recent figures published by the HSE showed 11 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General with one person in ICU. Meanwhile, according to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, Co Wexford has the second lowest seven-day incidence rate of the virus in Ireland at 197.7 per 100,000 population. This figure was only bettered by Mayo with a rate of 196.2. From October 19 to 25, 296 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Model county.