A ban on visitors to Wexford General Hospital has been reintroduced for certain wards amid “high levels of Covid-19 in the community”.

Hospital management said that due to increased numbers of patients presenting with Covid-19 and a “continued increase” in the amount of patients attending Wexford General, they have taken the decision, on the advice of the infection control team within the hospital, to restrict visitors to certain wards.

The wards impacted are CCU, Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s.

Hospital management say that “visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager or Nurse in charge of the affected wards” and they wished to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

The latest figures published by the HSE show that there has been a significant rise in the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General to 20. Three people are currently in critical care with the virus.