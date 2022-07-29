Violent rapist Dean Ward who has been jailed for coercive control has a history of abusing women and has fled garda custody twice

One Wexford woman knows only too well the depravity that Dean Ward is capable of having being subjected to a savage assault in her home in 2015.

In 2016 30-year-old Ward who had an address at Ballintlea, Gorey was jailed for four years for assaulting Caroline O'Neill causing her harm, false imprisonment and criminal damage at her home in 63, Maderia Woods, Enniscorthy on November 29, 2015.

However towards the end of June 2017 Ms O'Neill was contacted by gardai who told her that on May 28 Ward has escaped from custody while being transferred from one prison to another and is currently on the run.

Ward hadn't been seen since escaping from custody and as he has a lot of English connections there were fears at the time that he had fled to England to evade capture.

When she heard Ward had escaped custody Ms O’Neill took to Facebook to alert everyone about the danger he posed. Sharing his photo she said: “if anyone sees him contact your local garda station. He is extremely dangerous and needs to be back behind bars from my sake and for everyone else's.”

At the time of his escape Inspector Pat Cody said that gardai were aware that Ward had escaped from custody. They went on to visit a number of addresses where Ward had resided in the past to see if they could apprehend him. Inspector Cody said: “We have an alert on our system to nab him as soon as he is seen.”

In 2016 during his sentencing hearing the court heard evidence from Garda Bernard McGinley who said that Ms O'Neill met Ward through the internet dating website Plenty of Fish. The two had corresponded for a short time before meeting up on a number of occasions.

They met up for the third time on the evening of November 28, 2015 and the offences were carried out in the early hours of the following morning, November 29, 2015.

On the evening in question Ms O'Neill and Ward went out to celebrate her birthday accompanied by three of her friends. During the evening they went to a number of licensed premises before going to Benedict's nightclub in Enniscorthy town.

Once inside the house a row ensued and during the course this Ward grabbed Ms O'Neill's mobile phone and smashed it. He then hit her in the face with a closed fist and knocked her to the floor.

Ms O'Neill then went to the bathroom to wipe the blood from her face and Ward followed her into the room. He hit her again in the face again knocking her to the floor. He also made a number of threats, putting Ms O'Neill in fear of her safety.

She then went downstairs and Ward followed her down and once again punched her again. Ms O'Neill managed to flee her home and made her way outside to her garden to escape from Ward but he chased her, put his hand over her mouth and pulled her back inside the house.

Once inside he locked the front door from the inside so she couldn't escape again.

Garda McGinley said that as a result of the commotion inside Ms O'Neill's home a number of passers-by became concerned and approached Ms O'Neill's home to see if they could help.

On hearing them, Ward fled the house through the back door while the people helped Ms O'Neill escape the house through her front sitting room window.

Ms O'Neill was brought to hospital by ambulance as a result of her injuries. A medical report said she had bruising to both her eyes, her back and her right flank.

Ms O'Neill was admitted to hospital for observation. Photographs taken within three days of the assault were shown to the court.

Ward was identified to gardai by Ms O'Neill through his online profile photos. The court heard it took some time to locate Ward and he was arrested on February 16, 2016.

During interview he admitted to being in Ms O'Neill's home and to having a row with her but he didn't accept her account of what happened.

IN A powerful and emotional victim impact statement Caroline O'Neill said she feared for her life during Ward's attack.

“On November 20, 2015 I welcomed Dean Ward into my home. I thought he was someone friendly and kind, someone who wanted to get to know me. In a diary entry from that day I wrote ‘but he's so moody and his mood changes in seconds’ - why didn't I see that?

“I come from such a loving family. I wasn't raised around violence. It had never happened to me until that night. I'll never forget the shock and the pain from that first punch. Even now my hand automatically goes to my cheek when I think about it.

“I know in my heart and soul that if those people hadn't come to my aid on that night I wouldn't be here today.

“I and only I saw the rage in his eyes and felt his power as he rained down punch after punch, kick after kick. He told me that my children wouldn't recognise me because he was going to disfigure me.

“I'm only a shadow of the woman I was then. He has taken my good and my safety. I don't feel good or safe. I honestly know evil now. I'll never trust a man again. Even while reading a bedtime story to my daughters or celebrating my best friend's wedding I can still feel that first punch and see the rage in his eyes.

“The name Dean or his surname Ward now scare me. I was watching a match during the Euros and one of the Irish players had the surname Ward. I no longer had any interest in the match.

“I can't count the number of panic attacks or the extreme anxiety that I suffer from. I'm not the same person. There are two sides to me. The happy and friendly side where people think I am getting on with things and the other side which is so hurt and injured and feels so worthless. I question any man who shows any interest in me. I'm jumpy and on edge.

“I'm defensive now which I wasn't before. I ask myself ‘why did he do this to me? How dare he.’ I introduced him to some family members.

“On a recent night out I immediately recognised one of the men who came to my aid and I just burst into tears. He just put his arms around me. Only for them being in the right time and the right place I wouldn't be here.

“Imagine climbing out your sitting room window and collapsing into a stranger's arms. When your ex-husband comes to the hospital after you've been attacked and puts his arms around you for what seems like an eternity you know it's bad.

“After driving home from hospital I stayed with my parents for the first week. Having the police dust your home for fingerprints is something you should only see in the movies. My dad stayed with me at night because Dean wasn't caught. Then he started taunting me on social media. How can someone be so callous and so cruel. I'm always present in body but not in mind.

“I started counselling in December and I'm still going. He took that Christmas away from me. When I got a call to say he had been arrested I broke down. Hearing later that he escaped from garda custody and opening the local paper to see my name and address was such a shock.

“Did this actually happen to me? I was worried my two youngest daughters would see it. I rang the editor in a very distressed state but was told that once it was in the public they could publish these details.

“Dean was still beating me even though he was nowhere near me.

“What did I do to deserve this? He has taken me from me. How can I explain how it feels? I was literally in fear for my life. I knew once I could feel the breeze from the door opening that I had to escape. No one ever imagines running in fear from their own home.

“I thought I was free but those hands, those god damn hands dragging me back. My will to live was going. I could fight no more. The pain coursing through my body was so severe. Then the doorbell rang and my will to live was stronger than ever. I didn't know where Dean was but he wasn't going to stop me.

“I stayed outside with the female while the men checked and rechecked my house. I was brought over to my friend's house and I just collapsed in her arms. Ringing my parents I didn't know how I'd find the words.

“I was feeling so much pain but was numb. In the hospital the looks of pity, sympathy and disgust from people. I felt like screaming `I'm not some battered wife going home for more. I was attacked and I survived.

“How can such a happy occasion (my birthday) turn into a nightmare? I don't think I'll ever enjoy my birthday again. I'll always think of that night not that I need a reminder. He has taken the happy from my happy birthday.'

Ms O'Neill said that the letter of apology from Ward didn't bring her any comfort or peace. `He apologised for ruining the night but not for what he did to me', she said.

Days after Ward was jailed for the horror attack on Ms O’Neill he was brought before Judge Gerard Haughton charged with a string of offences.

The court heard how Ward did a runner from Enniscorthy Garda Station on the afternoon of February 27, escaping through the old Dunnes Stores car park.

He made his way into the rear of Sheehan’s shop, now owned by Yaming Weng, and then broke a window at the front of the premises to emerge onto Rafter Street.

At one stage he approached a moving car, driven by a woman, and grabbed the door handle of the driver’s side without being able to open the door.

Motorists on Island Road were obliged to brake as he darted out across the line of traffic before jumping over the wall and entering the river.

Ward was eventually pulled out by Sergeant Jarlath Duffy who went into the water after him to persuade him to return to dry land.

Previous convictions disclosed to Judge Haughton included one count of grievous bodily harm imposed at Guilford in England in 2006 which drew a three year sentence.

Solicitor, Ed King, told the district court that his client who lived in England from the age of six, returned to Ireland after doing his time in England.

The solicitor said that Ward had worked for a while as a builder’s labourer and that he had a five year old son with whom he was in regular contact.

Mr King said he had been in custody since his arrest in February 2016.

Judge Haughton commended Sgt Duffy for risking his life by going into the river in the cold of mid winter. He imposed a nine month sentence which he back dated to February 2016.