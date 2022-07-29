Wexford

Violent rapist Dean Ward who has been jailed for coercive control has a history of abusing women and has fled garda custody twice

The latest chapter in the extraordinary case of violent rapist, Dean Ward, saw him jailed for 17 years this week after he was convicted of raping, assaulting and coercively controlling Donegal woman, Sinead O’Brien, over the course of a six week relationship.

Here we take a look back at how he escaped garda custody back in 2017 when he was serving a sentence for  assaulting and falsely imprisoning an Enniscorthy woman in her home after a night out. It was the second time he escaped garda custody having previously escaped by jumping into the River Slaney in 2016. 

Dean Ward.
One Wexford woman knows only too well the depravity that Dean Ward is capable of having being subjected to a savage assault in her home in 2015.

In 2016 30-year-old Ward who had an address at Ballintlea, Gorey was jailed for four years for assaulting Caroline O'Neill causing her harm, false imprisonment and criminal damage at her home in 63, Maderia Woods, Enniscorthy on November 29, 2015.

