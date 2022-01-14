Vigils for Ashling Murphy taking place across county Wexford today

Ashling Murphy who was brutally killed on Wednesday, while out for a jog.

Four vigils are being held for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy across Co Wexford today (Friday).

Shock and anger over the 23-year-old’s killing on the Grand Canal – while out for a jog after work on Wednesday – is still registering with people across Ireland, and in Co Wexford, where groups are coming together to mourn the talented musician and devoted teacher.

A vigil takes place on Wexford quayfront at 4 p.m. and at the civic square in Gorey at 6.30 p.m.

There is a vigil at the Emigrant Flame on New Ross quayfront at 7 p.m., and one in Kilmuckridge at 7 p.m. also.

A spokesperson for the organiser of the New Ross group: “Most of us feel so strongly about it. We just wanted to hold something for her.”