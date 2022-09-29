Video shows Coolio’s epic Wexford show as news breaks of the legendary rapper’s passing

FOLLOWING the news of his untimely passing at the age of 59, fans across the world have been mourning the loss of 90s rap legend Coolio. The Compton rapper was no stranger to Ireland and as the country awoke to news of his passing, many shared memories of hearing his music for the first time or seeing him perform live.

In fact the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ hitmaker left memories of a great night with fans in Wexford following a high octane performance at The Crown Live back in June of 2019. Many couldn’t believe their luck as the grammy-winning legend announced the Wexford date on a small tour of Ireland, and there’s even a video of him, Wexford-bound, smiling and declaring to the camera “Yo wassup Wexford, this is Coolio with the flow. I’m on the way biatch! Wexford tonight!”

What followed was a legendary performance as he and his band rattled through a catalogue of hits which had the whole venue bouncing. However, understandably, the biggest reaction of the night was reserved for the Compton rapper’s biggest hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.

"It was unbelievable,” one excited gig-goer stated. “I thought the roof was going to come off the place.”

Coolio, real name Artis Levon Ivey Jr, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon and the news was confirmed by his manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon," she said in a statement. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing.

"Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

No doubt he’ll be in the thoughts of those in Wexford who were lucky enough to have seen him perform on that magical night in The Crown.