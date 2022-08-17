Gardai and the Wexford Fire Service at the scene of a single vehicle accident on the R733 (Wexford to Duncannon road) in which a man in his 30's was fatally injured last night just before midnight. Pic: Jim Campbell

HAVING been arrested at the scene, the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal road traffic collision late on Sunday night has been released from garda custody with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The horror crash on the R733 Newline Road, just outside Wexford town, claimed the life of the passenger Ronan Fitzpatrick (31) of Saltmills at around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday night.

The large Ford pickup collided with a tree and is reported to have flipped several times, resulting in the passenger being thrown from the vehicle. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a full post-mortem examination.

The National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and Gardaí were quick to the scene and the road was immediately closed off to traffic. A full garda forensic examination of the scene was carried out before the road re-opened late on Monday morning.

The drive, a 39 year-old man from the same area of the county as the deceased, received treatment at the scene for a nasty gash to his head and other relatively minor injuries, but was subsequently arrested by gardaí.

A garda source confirmed that the driver was arrested at the scene and remained in garda custody on Monday morning, receiving further treatment at Wexford General Hospital.

The man was subsequently released without charge, but a file is due to be sent to the DPP arising from the incident.

“A full forensic examination of the scene was carried out and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course when the investigation concludes,” the garda source said.

Gardaí made an appeal for any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Wexford Garda Station. They’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have camera or dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

This is the latest in string of fatal collisions on the Newline Road, the most recent of which claimed the life of a young woman in her 20s in March of last year. It's estimated that that stretch of the R733 has claimed upwards of ten lives in the past decade.