Verona Murphy pressing ahead with legal fight against Wexford County Council officials

Independent TD Verona Murphy is pressing ahead with her legal actions against Wexford County Council officials.

In a statement released on Sunday, Deputy Murphy said Wexford County Council must be held to account.

The Independent TD says that she is taking the actions in the name of the 11,849 people that voted for her and who want accountability from their local authority.

“I would not be doing my job if I didn’t do so.”

Deputy Murphy confirmed that she is ‘regretfully’ proceeding with legal actions due to senior management at Wexford County Council allegedly trying to prevent her from doing the job she was elected to do at full capacity. This includes refusing her access to meetings, as well refusing to provide information to her – allegations first revealed in this newspaper in September.

Deputy Murphy says: “Senior management at Wexford County Council have endeavoured at every hands turn to frustrate me in the discharge of my functions as a parliamentary representative and evade accountability in their actions including, but not limited to, refusing me access to meetings, refusing to provide information to me that I am legally entitled to, excluding me from meetings using the “in committee” rule unlawfully.”

Deputy Murphy goes on to say that laws are being ignored by the council.

“It is said that you ‘can´t beat city hall’, for me this is about accountability. Laws are made to be observed not ignored. They are not made to be conveniently interpreted to suit a political narrative that flies in the face of common sense, especially not by local authorities.”