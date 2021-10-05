Verona Murphy dismisses Taoiseach’s visit to Rosslare Europort as “spin”

THE Taoiseach’s visit to Rosslare Europort brought with it somewhat of a mixed reception. While those within Fianna Fáil stated it was a good indicator of the strategic importance that the government places on the port, some critics were unimpressed that Mr Martin arrived with no pre-loaded announcement of additional funding to develop Rosslare.

Although present to welcome the Taoiseach and pose for photos, Independent TD Verona Murphy was left cold by the Taoiseach’s arrival. As cameras flashed and Mr Martin met with staff at the Kilrane Customs Post, she was heard to remark: “They’ve been dining out on that same funding announcement for Rosslare for years now.”

Later, Deputy Murphy described it as “a very disappointing day for County Wexford”.

"Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his government elected representatives visited Rosslare Europort. They came; they did the handshakes; they took the photographs, but there was no announcement. There was no government chequebook. They have not delivered the €200 million investment required to upgrade this port and create 2,000 jobs for the people of Wexford. The neglect of the last 30 years is set to continue.”

Deputy Murphy then urged the people of Wexford to contact their elected representatives in the government parties and “ask them to stop the spin and start to deliver”.

Meanwhile, long time advocate of Rosslare Europort Independent councillor Ger Carthy took a different line. Never one to hold back his criticisms, he welcomed the Taoiseach’s visit and was optimistic it would lead to further investment. “It looks as if the talking is over and the delivery is about to begin,” he said. “I’m looking forward to massive inward investment in the Rosslare Municipal District.”