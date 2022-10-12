Vandals who ransacked former St Patrick’s Special School in Enniscorthy branded an absolute disgrace

The intruders knocked holes in the wall of the building.

An act of senseless vandalism committed at the former St Patrick’s Special school building in Enniscorthy has been branded as “an absolute disgrace".

Sometime over the weekend intruders gained entry to the former school building and in the words of principal, Lee Rogers, “completely ransacked it”.

It appears the culprits gained entry to the building by smashing a window, however once inside they set about causing an extensive amount of damage to the property.

Describing the incident as “desperate” Mr Rogers said he was due to meet with the people behind the local Christmas shoebox appeal this week with the view to them using the old school building as a base or storing the shoeboxes.

"Obviously, that won't happen now and that’s very disappointing,” said Mr Rogers.

The matter came to light when gardaí investigated a report of fireworks being set off near the school and they then notified Mr Rogers about the break in.

He said he was at the building on Friday and everything was ok but sometime over the weekend the damage occurred.

“We spent €2,000 a couple of weeks ago to change all the locks but I’m not sure what we can do now," said Mr Rogers.

He pointed out there are in excess of 100 windows in the building and it would cost a lot to cover board them up aside from how unsightly it would look.

"There are 100 windows and the money we would have to use to cover them is money that we would have used for kids in the new school,” said Mr Rogers.

He said he was contacted by the gardai at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday and the damage was done sometime between then and Friday evening, when he last checked the building.

As well as burning books in the building, and setting off fire extinguishers, it's believed the intruders also turned on deep fat fryers in the kitchen which could have led to a much more serious situation.

"It’s pure vandalism for the sake of vandalism,” said Mr Rogers.

“It's just very sad to see this happen because it serves no purpose and there really is no need for it," he added.

“It’s not even like there's anything worthwhile stealing in there it’s just causing damage for the sake of it.”

Mr Rogers said a decision will have to be made with regard to the future of the building and said: “We will be trying to get rid of it as quickly as we can.”

He said there are a lot of potential uses that it could be used for and said it would make an ideal community centre but as long as it remains vacant it stands risk of being vandalised.

Cllr John O’Rourke also expressed disgust and anger over the matter. Having asked the local authority on a number of occasions to find out what the HSE planned to do with the former school site and building he said that having it lying idle was like making it a target.

“No one seemed to move on it and now we’re in this situation which is quite appalling," said Cllr O’Rourke.

He said it was dreadful to see the damage caused to the building and emphasised a point that he has made at numerous local authority meetings that the building could be put to very good use if the local authority discusses its potential use with the HSE.

“I am very annoyed that nothing has been done on this and now here were are," he said.

“The HSE spends huge amounts of money on monstrosities like the one out on the Dublin road when that money could be pumped in upgrading existing site and then the leftover money could actually be put into services such as mental health.”

He said a similar building on the campus of St John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy would have "probably experienced similar” but for the fact it's on the hospital campus.

"If they upgraded those buildings they could put excess money into mental health services and such like," said Cllr O’Rourke.

Meanwhile, the gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the incident at the former St Patrick’s School site and anyone with information about the matter can contact them in strict confidence on 053 9242580.