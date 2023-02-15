Vandals put treatment of 10-year-old Wexford cancer victim in jeopardy as family car is extensively damaged

One of the smashed windows of the car.

AN act of vandalism on a car in Enniscorthy, in County Wexford, that could put the treatment of a 10-year-old cancer victim in jeopardy, has been described as “absolutely disgusting”.

The car belongs to the mother of Calum Buckley-Carty (10), who was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in January, 2016, and in the interim has had four relapses.

His mam’s car was parked outside their home in the Moran Park area of the town when it was targeted by vandals at around 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

The car had multiple tyres slashed and it’s windows were also smashed.

Cllr Jackser Owens described the vandalism and mindless and stupid.

"It’s absolutely disgusting what they did to the car,” he said, while also commenting that the matter was made all the more serious in view of the fact it’s where Calum lives.

Speaking about the incident Calum’s father, Pa Carty, said it’s left him and Calum's mam in a very serious situation because around €1,500 was done to the car.

"Calum requires a lot of hospital visits all the time and this has put that in jeopardy," said Pa.

He said the attack on his mam’s car also had an emotional impact on Calum.

“He was distraught after it because it happened to his family,” said Pa.

"It happened so early in the morning and he was very upset and he was still crying in school over it,” he added.

"He’s only 10 years old and he’s going through enough without this as well."

"The tyres were slashed and the back window and two side windows were also smashed,” he added.

The matter is being investigated by the gardaí. The car is a silver Volkswagen Passat and it’s believed it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

There were other cars parked outside at the same time and the fact that was the only one targeted led Pa and Calum’s mam, Claire, to believe the car was deliberately targeted.

"It looks like it was deliberately done,” said Pa, who is involved in training under age and adult soccer in the town.

“I think it might have been a targeted incident but it could have been a case of mistaken identity," he added.

There have been increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Moran Park area in recent weeks.

However, that doesn’t help the fact that Calum’s mam is now having to look at getting the car repaired.

"Calum has to be in Crumlin hospital, and in Wexford hospital each week,” said Pa, who emphasised that his son requires chemotherapy.

Last September, a fundraising soccer match in support of Calum was a great success and saw an Enniscorthy United ‘legends’ team play against a Celtic Supporters’ Club team.

At the time Calum’s mam spoke about it and how overwhelmed she was by the support shown to the soccer mad youngster.

Calum was just 4 years of age when he was first diagnosed and in the intervening six years he has had four relapses and each time it resulted in him undergoing a 10-hour operation.

He receives chemotherapy in Crumlin and radiotherapy in St Luke’s Hospital.

Both Claire and Pa are very appreciative of the support given to Calum from the people of Enniscorthy and the surrounding areas. The night before the soccer match, last September, a fundraising night in the IFA Centre on Mill Park Road, in the town, was also extremely well supported.

The gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating the vandalism to the car and anyone with information about the matter is asked to contact the station on 053 9242580.