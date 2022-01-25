Vaccinations ongoing at CWCW’s Astro Active centre in Enniscorthy

THE HSE is this week continuing with its vaccination centre services at the Astro Active centre in Enniscorthy.

In the wake of restrictions being lifted at the weekend the HSE acknowledged the people of the south east for their cooperation and perseverance over the last two years of the pandemic.

"Amid changes in the COVID-19 landscape effective since last weekend, HSE/SECH is paying particular tribute to its patients and service users, its own staff and families in both instances,” said a spokesperson.

“Following the Government’s recently introduced changes on Covid-19 management, our first thoughts in the HSE are for those who have lost loved ones over the last two years,” said Kate Killeen-White, Chief Officer, HSE/South East Community Healthcare.

“There has been massive disruption across our lives but the rest of 2022 promises a time for optimism, hope and positive plans to predominate once again in all of our lives,” she added. “ It is well deserved.”

Meanwhile the vaccinations are continuing this week at Astro Active in Enniscorthy with boosters and second doses available until Thursday. For details of log onto www2.hse.ie/services/covic-19-vaccination-centres.