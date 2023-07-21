US Ambassador to speak on international career at New Ross politics festival

Geraldine Byrne Nason, the current Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America,

Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America, is delivering the closing address at this year’s Kennedy Summer School.

Geraldine Byrne Nason brings with her a remarkable career in international diplomacy, having served as the Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador to France, Second Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach, Ambassador and Ireland’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the EU, and Director of the National Forum on Europe.

Ms Byrne Nason assumed her role as Ireland’s 19th Ambassador to the United States in August 2022.

In her closing remarks, she will offer insights into the Kennedy legacy and the enduring strength of Irish-American bonds.

Billed as 'A Festival of Irish and American, History, Politics and Culture, there will be over 60 guest speakers participating with Her Excellency, Canadian Ambassador Nancy Smyth, set to open the three-day event. Sports fans will be delighted to learn that football legend Martin O’Neill will also be taking to the stage to discuss his extraordinary life in football and share his views on the future of the beautiful game.

The weekend will be filled with panel discussions, debates and public interviews and addresses and the Kennedy Tea Party hosted by RTE’s Eileen Whelan. An expert panel will discuss the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the European Union with moderator Alex White SC, joined by Patrick Honohan, Ray Bassett, Suzanne Lynch, Lucinda Creighton and Dermot Murnaghan.

The Saturday interview will see husband and wife political duo James Carville and Republican political consultant Mary Matalin discuss the fevered climate within American politics. An expert panel is also set to discuss ‘Celebrity Politics’.

For further details and tickets for the 2023 events see www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255. The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the Office of Public Works, New Ross District Council, Wexford County Council, Boston College, Purdue University and Fáilte Ireland.