Urgent pleas for council to employ cold weather initiative for rough sleepers as temperatures drop

A local group working with homeless people has urgently called on Wexford County Council to implement its cold weather initiative for rough sleepers following a sharp drop in temperatures in recent nights.

Wexford People Helping People (WPHP) have written to officials at Wexford County Council and contacted local representatives in a bid to see emergency beds and shelter from the cold provided for rough sleepers.

"We were previously told that the cold weather initiative would be implemented by the council if the temperature dropped below six degrees,” WPHP Founder Claire Malone said. “When we were at our pop-up mental health café on the quay on Monday night it dropped below five degrees and it was really, really cold.”

Claire says that WPHP currently have 23 rough sleepers on their list, a couple of whom are extremely vulnerable.

"One of our rough sleepers was pulled from the bridge yesterday having tried to end his own life,” she revealed. “He was taken to the Department of Psychiatry in Waterford, but is due to be discharged onto the street again this evening.”

She also pointed out another homeless case who has suffered major seizures, which would be greatly exacerbated by sleeping out in the cold.

"The situation is really concerning,” Claire said. “There’s a delay in getting responses to these questions when these are decisions could potentially save a life or end one. It’s getting incredibly cold out there. I don’t know how some of these guys are doing it in tents.”

Replying to WPHP's query, Director of Housing Carolyne Godkin said that the Homeless Services Unit is available on an ongoing basis and should be the first point of contact for any person experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Ms Godkin added that, with winter approaching, “the council will have additional temporary emergency accommodation available for those who may be rough sleeping. This temporary emergency accommodation will specifically target those who may be ineligible for housing supports in Co Wexford and/or who may be temporarily excluded from services.

"This service is activated in the event of a severe weather alert or bouts of freezing temperatures and to ensure that persons at risk are sheltered for the duration of that event."

Ms Godkin added that “the current weather forecast does not include any adverse/extreme weather in the coming days” and that the situation was being monitored by the homeless services team.