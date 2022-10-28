Urgent action needed at Wexford estate where boy was struck by a car last year

PROBLEMS with sightlines and parked cars at the entrance of Cluain Dara in Clonard were put forward as a possible contributory factor in an incident which saw a six year-old boy hit by a car in December of last year.

Having discussed the matter with the former Borough Engineer Sean Kavanagh, Cllr George Lawlor was keen to ensure that his successor Eilis Furlong would complete the necessary work to make the busy junctions safer.

"I went with Sean Kavanagh to Cluain Dara to look at this and he agreed that it was bad planning in the first place to allow these parking spaces at the exit of the estate,” he said. “There are major problems with the sightlines and we agreed that work would be needed there. Also, that stretch is in dire need of a pedestrian crossing. There was a young lad involved in a serious accident there a while back going across the road to the shop. It’s something we really need to look at.”

Ms Furlong replied that a detailed design would be required and that she hoped to look at this stretch in its entirety next year.