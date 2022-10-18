Upgraded Kilanerin Workspace in north Wexford brings ‘new dimension’ to living and working in rural Ireland

Jason Last, Peter Bushe, Patrick Neville, Peter O'Connor, Steve Dempsey, Cllr Fionntán Ó Suilleabháin, Ross O'Loughlin were pictured at the launch of the Kilanerian Work Space in the Community Centre, Kilanerian on Wednesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Some of the attendance pictured during the launch of the Kilanerian Work Space in the Community Centre, Kilanerian. Pic: Jim Campbell

Remote workers and business owners across the county can explore a new way of working by booking a desk at the newly-refurbished Workspace in Kilanerin Community Centre.

Officially launched last week, the community hub consists of five private offices, two meeting rooms, ten hot desks and private conference facilities, along with all of the essential facilities required during a work day. Speaking after the launch, Elaine Hughes from the Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Group said that the new facility is a huge source of pride for the whole community.

“For a small village in north Wexford to have a facility like this is fantastic. We are so proud of the entire centre but in particular, the business centre. There are so many people who are new to the community so it was a great opportunity to show it off at the recent launch event.”

While KCC did previously host a workspace, the centre was temporarily transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination centre last year. In the past 18 months, funding from WWETB and the Department of Rural and Community Development has allowed for the space to be completely transformed.

"It has changed enormously in the last 18 months. We have brand new high-speed, fabulous desks, stand-up desks, a soundproof space and private offices,” explained Elaine.

The private offices are fully equipped with sit-stand desks, ergonomic chair, lockable desk locker, monitor stand and desk lamp. Meanwhile, a new Outdoor Pod can be booked as a meeting room or office space and is surrounded by a roof garden.

Visitors to the space can also avail of the services in the wider community centre which include a hairdressers, a physiotherapist, a cafe and a gym. There is also free on-site parking available.

The KCC WorkSpace is part of Irelands National Hub Network, Connectedhubs – a Government initiative that provides a vehicle for individual hubs to come together to maximise the economic opportunity of remote working. ConnectedHubs vouchers are currently available to those who wish to try working remotely, allowing them up to three free days access to ConnectedHubs venues nationwide. They can be obtained through the ConnectedHubs website.

“There are 25 hubs all around the country and you can book a desk in any of them. If I went to west Cork, for example, I could check and see if there is a connected hub facility there and book into it.”

The KCC Workspace and community centre as a whole offers a ‘new dimension’ to living and working in a rural area, said Elaine.

“It’s fantastic to be able to keep rural Ireland alive. It’s amazing the number of people who have come to live in the community in the last while and you would be surprised by the people looking for workspaces,” she said. “During the pandemic, we were all forced into working from home. It suited some and not others. Some people have kids and it is noisy at home, or they may be living in a tight space and have to use their kitchen to work in. So it’s not always ideal to work from home.”

In addition to offering a more suitable space to work in, the KCC Workspace also gives people the opportunity to meet others in the community.

“If you have five or six people using the Workspace on a daily or weekly basis, you can talk to each other. It offers a huge opportunity to network. You never know who you’re going to meet or what contacts you’re going to make. It just adds a completely different dimension to living here, from a social point of view and a business point of view,” said Elaine.

“You could easily run a business in Kilanerin village. It would have been hard 15 years ago but now, with the way we are living our lives, we really can work from anywhere.”

Bookings for KCC Workspace can be made at https://kcc.kilanerin.com/.