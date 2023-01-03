‘Unique’ Wexford beachside site of 11.67 acres listed for sale

THERE are many among us who hold the dream of living in a beachside property. Whether it be strolling out for a dip on summer’s mornings or battening down the hatches, lighting the fire and listening to the power of the sea in winter, it just has a certain appeal.

Those with the right budget could have the opportunity to make those dreams a reality in Rosslare Harbour, as an 11.67 acre site has just come on the market with stunning sea views and the benefit of some 300m of direct beach frontage.

Brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald Radford, the land at Oldmill, Kilrane, Rosslare Harbour, is described as “a unique parcel of land with enormous potential”.

Situated on the land is a derelict stone building, “which mayu be beneficial for future development”, while it’s noted that the land is also situated in close proximity to Rosslare Europort and the village of Rosslare Harbour.

With the entire Rosslare area being a sought after location for property these days, there’s sure to be interest in the site, be it from a developer or someone planning their dream home.