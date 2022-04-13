Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Unique €16m Wexford farm hotel gets planning

110 jobs to be created at eco tourism resort near Fethard-on-Sea

The field where the hotel is planned. Expand
The complex will have a pool and leisure facilities. Expand
An architect's impression of the planned Nádúr centre. Expand
The site layout for Nádúr. Expand
The hotel lodge planned for Ralph, Fethard. Expand
The hotel lodge planned for Ralph, Fethard. Expand

Close

The field where the hotel is planned.

The field where the hotel is planned.

The complex will have a pool and leisure facilities.

The complex will have a pool and leisure facilities.

An architect's impression of the planned Nádúr centre.

An architect's impression of the planned Nádúr centre.

The site layout for Nádúr.

The site layout for Nádúr.

The hotel lodge planned for Ralph, Fethard.

The hotel lodge planned for Ralph, Fethard.

The hotel lodge planned for Ralph, Fethard.

The hotel lodge planned for Ralph, Fethard.

/

The field where the hotel is planned.

newrossstandard

David Looby

Planning permission has been approved for a unique working farm resort - complete with lodge, spa, pools and restaurant near Fethard-on-Sea.

The venture by Ramsgrange husband and wife John and Therese Costello is expected to cost €16m and create 110 jobs.

Privacy