Planning permission has been approved for a unique working farm resort - complete with lodge, spa, pools and restaurant near Fethard-on-Sea.

The venture by Ramsgrange husband and wife John and Therese Costello is expected to cost €16m and create 110 jobs.

Wexford County Council approved planning this week for the 40 room, two-storey lodge, 30 apartments and numerous farm themed amenities at Ralph, 1km from the popular seaside village on a 100 acre site.

The ambitious plan for Nádúr farm hotel is for an experiential resort, where families and individuals can come and switch off from the stresses of modern life, while embracing nature.

"We knew last August that things were looking good. It’s just great to get it over the line,” said John.

A large forest within the resort will be developed for cycling and walks, while there are plans for a large conference room for companies to invite speakers and guests to.

Located 1km along the Hook road to the left, the complex would have a long road leading down to it and is set apart from adjoining properties.

With Paddy McKillen hoping to develop a five star hotel at Loftus Hall, John said both hotels would draw positive attention to the Hook area. He said Nádúr is a completely different business model to what Mr McKillen is envisioning for Loftus Hall, adding that both ventures can compliment one another.

John and Therese first lodged a planning application in 2016. This first application was appealed so John and Therese, along with Stephen Carr Architects in Wexford have submitted a fresh application last summer, following consultation with Wexford County Council.

They said their resort would feature 11 two-beds, 11 three-beds and eight four-bed farmstead apartments.

“It will be in sympathy with the area. We are here in the Sunny South East and at the Hook Peninsula which is a micro-climate. The weather is that much better there,” said John.

Therese said: “We plan to teach people all about food, including how to cook it so people can see from start to finish. See the calf and lamb being born and where they end up on a plate. It's to diversify the farm and to bring people in and educate them about where food comes from and it's eco tourism and to create employment in the area. People can see a cow being milked and feed animals and take part. Food grown on site will be used including eggs, chicken, duck, pigs etc.”

They plan to have edible gardens. 'Guests can pick their own vegetables.'

John said local suppliers from fishermen to vegetable growers to artisan producers and butchers would be used.

He said the family run business would be something different and would help meet the accommodation need in the area.

“This is a working farm and the intention is to continue it as a working farm but with a different model. There are opportunities here for many other people other than ourselves.”

He said it will bring employment and opportunities for local businesses.

“We'd require 110 full and part time staff because there's a lot involved with the farm too. Hopefully other businesses will spin off of this too.”

John and Therese are funding the project themselves and hope to turn the sod on it in early 2023.

Overlooking the Bannow Special Protection Area, John said the build time for the resort would take between 18 months and two years, with John, a builder by trade, being involved in its construction.

"Once the treatment plant for Fethard was pulled, nobody thought this would happen.”

He said Wexford is number one for hotel bed nights nationally.

Weddings may also form a key part of the business plan for the lodge resort which its owners plan to keep open year-round.

The planned restaurant can cater for 70 diners, while the bar would comfortably sit 50 plus people.

An emphasis on the environment was central to the design, with rainwater harvesting planned for the apartments and lodge. The water can be reused in the sanitary and garden facilities. Solar panel arrays will be used as the lodge is directly facing south. There will be at many electricity charging points which will be a big plus for south west Wexford. An on site wastewater treatment plant will also be used.