Ukrainian family of five given a helping hand with the use of house in Wexford town

Jennifer Tracey and her husband Gareth have been busy working on the house to have it ready to take in a Ukrainian family.

A MOTHER, daughter, two grandmothers and a grandad from the same Ukraininan family have been given the use of a house in Wexford town while they take refuge from the ongoing war in their home country.

The family, who are currently staying in a hotel in Ennis while two of their young men remain at home fighting, were given the house by a young family who had previously planned to renovate it as a summer home.

Jennifer Tracey inherited the house in McClure Meadows when her mother-in-law passed away. As it is currently in probate, it cannot be rented or sold until the legal process is concluded. Speaking of her decision, Jennifer said that she had planned to do up the house gradually and use it as a summer home, until the terrible situation in the Ukraine unfolded.

“I told my sister - who’s a doctor in America - what I wanted to do with the house and she was able to put me in contact with a Ukrainian woman who was also a doctor, who had fled her home with her family,” Jennifer said. “We had planned to gradually clean and renovate the home but obviously this situation has expedited that process considerably.”

Jennifer says she has been “up and down” to Woodies every couple of hours getting more supplies and hardware to make sure the house is perfect for the family, who are expected to move in in the coming week.

“My mother in law was a massive smoker so there was a lot of cleaning to be done in the house,” Jennifer said. “We rang Kollect to get all of the junk and waste removed and they came down, took everything away and didn’t charge us a penny. It’s really coming along now and I hope the family will be happy here until they can return home.”

Jennifer has made a lovely children’s room for the young daughter, packed the kitchen with food, filled the tank with oil for their home heating and has been on buy and sell sites all week looking for furniture etc for the family. She says that she has “begged and borrowed” to fit the house out for the family and the only thing they’re missing is a double bed.

“It was originally supposed to be just the three but then the other grandparents arrived so they’ll be staying with them as well,” Jennifer said. “So the only thing we’re short now is a double bed but everything else is ready to go for them.”

If you think you can help with a double bed, drop Jennifer an email to gar.doran@hotmail.com.