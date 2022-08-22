Ukrainian Day celebrations to take place at Wexford County Hall

Award winning singer Maryna Odolska has been confirmed to perform at the event.

FINAL preparations are being made for Ukrainian National Day on Wednesday, August 24, which will be celebrated at Wexford County Hall.

Over 200 people are expected to attend the event which will see the county hall building lit up in blue and yellow, along with other public buildings across the country.

Award winning singer Maryna Odolska has been confirmed to perform at the event – music to the ears of Ukrainian people living in the community.

There will be individual contributions from Ukrainian residents, along with some political speeches in ‘The Street’ public area of the civic building.

“Buses are coming from Enniscorthy, the New Ross area and Rosslare. There will be 200 plus people, including around 150 Ukrainians,” said Carmen Sanchez, who works with Raheen family Resource Centre, who have done Trojan work integrating and welcoming hundreds of Ukrainian people to the New Ross area.

One of the main parts of the day will see around 200 Motanka Ukrainian dolls displayed, each with their own unique story. Afterwards the dolls will be exhibited at a different public library each week.

The Ukrainian national anthem will be performed, along with some traditional songs from the country, with the emphasis on instilling pride and hope in the Ukrainian people in attendance, following a torrid six months – to the day – of war.

The Ukrainian speakers who don’t have good English will have their words translated by Artem Tiupin – a Ukrainian man based in Rosslare, who will also be playing the violin at the ceremony.

“They will tell their stories of why and how they landed here and what they miss the most about Ukraine.”

She said many have been traumatised by the horror of war, including one person whose brother was killed cycling for bread in a city in central Ukraine recently.

“We have to change the narrative because this is the reality for many. The people are suffering. Even still they jump at the chance to work. I hear these stories every single day: people on dialysis who can’t access medicine. We are still getting people coming because the situation is some areas is worsening,” said Ms Sanchez.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and promises to be one of the most special ever held to date at the county’s main public building.

“It will be decorated with flowers. Raheen Family Resource Centre are organising this. We have to build the trust into the community.”

She said the ceremony will be restrained because of the circumstances, with an emphasis on culture and heritage.

“This is a day to celebrate their beautiful folk art and to forget about war.”