TY students reflect on a busy year

The Transition Year students were presented with a booklet of certificates of participation with Dominic Hearne, Deputy Principal and Suzanne Meyler, Teacher.

Dominic Hearne, Deputy Principal with Rut Costa, recipient of the Best E Portfolio award, from New Ross with Suzanne Meyler, Teacher.

From left: Dominic Hearne, Deputy Principal with Sean Lennon, Konrad Zbonjenski and Laquietta Griffin, recipients of the Spirit of Transition Year awards, all from New Ross with Suzanne Meyler, Teacher.

Front from left: Sabina Xifradelacebo and Aaron Canning from New Ross, the Excellent Participation award winners. Back: Dominic Hearne Deputy Principal with Dimingo Pina and Brian Cole from New Ross and Suzanne Meyler, Teacher.

Kennedy College recently held their Transition Year Awards Day. Students were presented with a booklet of certificates of participation in the 35 different activities arranged throughout the year including First Aid, Road Safety Workshop, drumming, creative writing, yoga and Segways to name a few.

Deputy Principal Dominic Hearne congratulated students on their participation in all modules, including work experience and GAA future Leaders, for the year and wished them luck going forward into Senior Cycle. He also thanked TY Co-ordinator Ms Meyler for her hard work during the year.

The Spirit of Transition Year Awards were presented to Laquietta Griffin, Konrad Zbonjenski and Sean Lennon. Excellent Participation in Transition Year was presented to Aaron Canning, Domingo Pina, Sabina Xifra del Acebo and Brian Cole. The Best E-Portfolio and Photo Journal was presented to Rut Costa.

All students were presented with a certificate and t-shirt from Sports Active Wexford for the successful completion of the six-week Sports Leadership Program.

The year was rounded off with a slideshow of photos, a pizza party and an overnight adventure journey accompanied by Mr Whelan, Ms Dermody and Ms Meyler