Two Wexford organisations benefit from funding to support victims of crime

TWO Wexford organisations are set to receive €77,100 in additional funding released by the government to support victims of crime.

Nationally a total of €5.2 million has been made available to support organisations who provide help and support to those who’ve been victims of crime and among them are Wexford Rape Crisis and Wexford Women’s Refuge.

The Rape Crisis Centre is to receive €55,000, while the Refuge will benefit to the tune of €22,100.

The news was announced this morning by Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne and Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe.

"The work of these invaluable organisations in Wexford and across the country helps victims of crime immeasurably, and I’m delighted my Department can provide this funding to help ensure that everyone who needs these services can access them,” Minister Browne said.

“We understand that inflation and other external factors have increased costs, and are committed to supporting these organisations.

“If an organisation requested increased funding due to these factors, they have been granted a 5pc cost-of-living increase, at a minimum.

“We will ensure a victim-centred criminal justice system and, in general terms, this funding will assist these organisations’ in their abilities to provide supports and services as victims engage.”

Similarly, Deputy Kehoe viewed the new funding as being a positive step.

“The work of organisations in Wexford and all across the country that help victims of crime is outstanding,” he said. “They provide support, information and advice on the rights of victims, outreach work, court accompaniment and crime victim helplines.

"There is an increased budget of €5.8m allocated to the Department of Justice specifically for victims of crime in 2023, and the remaining funding will be made available later in the year once further service need assessments have been completed.”