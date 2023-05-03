Two Wexford men feature in RTE’s Silent Civil War documentary

Two compelling accounts from descendants of the Civil War in Ireland – Adamstown men Danny Doyle and Billy Furlong – will air on RTÉ One this Wednesday, May 3.

Doyle speaks about the Civil War in Adamstown including the ambush that took place in McCabe's pub in March 1923, while Furlong speaks about his great-uncle Michael Furlong who was killed in March 1923.

The Silent Civil War shares the epic, poignant and often challenging testimonies of such family members. Also available on the RTE Player, Episode 2 of The Silent Civil War airs at 9.35 p.m.

The documentary series also unearths over 30 hours of previously unheard audio recordings of 32 prominent figures involved in those revolutionary years in Ireland.

Recorded by a young American researcher, Harlan J. Strauss, as part of his post-graduate work in 1972, the tapes feature original recordings of Frank Aiken, Dan Breen, Peadar O’Donnell, Máire Comerford, John A. Costello, Ernest Blythe, Seán Dowling among many others.