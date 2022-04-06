Two Wexford Districts well above the national average for positive Covid-19 cases

ANECDOTALLY, we’ve been aware for weeks that the numbers of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Co Wexford have been spiralling. At this current stage in the pandemic, the collation of data has more or less gone out the window, as the majority of people who test positive on an antigen test now opt to isolate at home without getting a PCR test.

However, the latest figures published by the HSE and Department of Health show that, over a two week period from March 15 to 28 and based on positive PCR tests alone, two Co Wexford Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) recorded Covid incidence rates that were well above the national rate.

Over the space of that fortnight, the Wexford Borough District recorded 736 cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR. This gave the town and surrounds a 14 day incidence rate of 2,631 per 100,000 population, nearly one and a half times the national rate of 1,871.1.

Similarly, the Rosslare district recorded 487 positive PCR tests for the same period, giving an incidence rate of 2,260.9.

The remaining four districts were all below the national incidence rate. New Ross recorded 469 PCR confirmed cases and a rate of 1,690.8; Gorey had 423 and a rate of 1,546.1; Enniscorthy 410 and 1,504.4 and finally Kilmuckridge saw the fewest cases in the county with just 261 and a rate of 1,560.5.

It’s important to note that these figures only reflect positive PCR tests and that the number of people testing positive solely on antigens at home could put the numbers much higher. However, thankfully, it seems that people are no longer getting quite as sick as a result of the virus as we negotiate this latest wave.

That being said, things remain very busy at Wexford General Hospital. The latest figures from the HSE show that there are still 44 confirmed Covid cases on site at the hospital, although the hospital have declined to comment on how many were hospitalised directly as a result of Covid symptoms. Thankfully, there are no Covid cases currently in intensive care.