Two talented Wexford students win top prizes in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Lilia Litwin from Gorey Education Together School with her winning self portrait painting.

Sarah McLoughlin from Bridgetown Vocational College with her winning artwork "The Points Race".

Two talented County Wexford students have won top prizes in the 69th annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 16-18 years age category, third prize was won by Sarah McLoughlin, aged 17, a student at Bridgetown College, for her artwork entitled ‘The Points Race’.

The work was described by final adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville as “art that uses light and shade to try to express 21st century life through a Rembrandt lens.”

In the 9-11 years age category, first prize was won by 10-years old Lilia Litwin, a pupil at Gorey Educate Together National School, for her artwork entitled ‘My Self Portrait’.

Her winning entry was described by Professor Granville as “a self-portrait that captures a sense of the person behind the paint.”

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is a platform for young artists throughout Ireland to have their creative talents recognised and commended. It is the longest-running event in the field of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history dating back to the very first competition held in 1955.

Sarah and Lilia and their parents attended a reception in Dublin at which the winners of this year’s competition were announced.