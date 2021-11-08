Two schools from Wexford in BT Young Scientist expo

TWO schools from County Wexford have made it through to the forthcoming BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Entries from Creagh College, in Gorey, and Meanscoil Gharman, in Enniscorthy, are among 550 student projects shortlisted for the event.

Over 1,000 students will participate in the 2022 exhibition representing 219 schools from 29 counties.

Eric De Nógla, a TY student in Meanscoil Gharman, earned his place in the exhibition for his entry, ‘Na hÉifeachtaí A Bhaineann Le Teiripe Ealaíne, Illustrating A Brighter Future’.

He was inspired by his interest art and psychology to figure out why art therapy, as a treatment for anxiety, is regularly adopted as a beneificial technique to help teenagers deal with emotional turmoil and aid emotional regulation.

He looked at the benefits of art therapy to examine if dedicating time to artistic activities at school can improve a person’s mental health.

Eric believes that spreading mental health awareness should be a top priority among schools, especially after the Covid pandemic.

He is developing a research project to investigate the effects of art therapy over a three-week period and believes it’s important that students develop their emotional literacy skills and have a safe place to do so in their school environment.

The entry from Creagh College is titled ‘Analysing the World from Scratch’ and is included under chemical, physical and mathematical sciences.

Over 1,000 students will represent their schools and communities at the virtual exhibition which runs from Wednesday, January 12, to January 14.

Following the success of the first ever virtual BTYSTE in January, which reached more than 77 countries around the world; this year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science.

In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating the planet today.