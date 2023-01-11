Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Two rescued from car

The vehicle which crashed at Poulfur. Expand

Close

The vehicle which crashed at Poulfur.

The vehicle which crashed at Poulfur.

The vehicle which crashed at Poulfur.

newrossstandard

Two occupants of a car which crashed at Poulfur, ending up overturned in a field, were rescued by New Ross Fore Service personnel.

The single vehicle accident occurred at approximately 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Insp Shay Keevans said the two people – who are from the Fethard on Sea and Ballycullane areas who are in their seventies – were trapped in the car until freed by firemen.

Gardaí also attended the scene.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The road was closed for a period as both the man and woman were taken to hospital for medical assessment, prior to being released.

Privacy