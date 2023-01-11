Two rescued from car

Two occupants of a car which crashed at Poulfur, ending up overturned in a field, were rescued by New Ross Fore Service personnel.

The single vehicle accident occurred at approximately 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Insp Shay Keevans said the two people – who are from the Fethard on Sea and Ballycullane areas who are in their seventies – were trapped in the car until freed by firemen.

Gardaí also attended the scene.

The road was closed for a period as both the man and woman were taken to hospital for medical assessment, prior to being released.