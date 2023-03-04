Two people brought to hospital following Wexford road crash as A&E at fire-damaged hospital remains closed

TWO people have been rushed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment tonight following a two vehicle collision near Tagoat, Co Wexford.

The incident is understood to have taken place near the turn-off for Broadway at Twelveacre around 7 p.m. and gardaí, the fire service and the national ambulance service were quick to the scene..

With the Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital out of action since a major fire ripped through the building on Wednesday evening, two people were brought by Ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, however there injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The incident provides a chilling reminder of just how exposed Co Wexford currently is without the benefit of an Emergency Department, as hospital management and the HSE continue to work to get as many services as they can back up and operational as quickly as possible.

However, on Friday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar conceded that it will be “weeks to months” before the hospital is fully operational.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place locally.