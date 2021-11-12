THE latest localised Covid-19 data published shows that two districts in Co Wexford have 14 day incidence rates that are well above the national average.

The latest numbers show that, for the period from October 26 to November 8, Gorey and Kilmuckridge saw a rate of the virus which was notably above the national rate of 924.1 per 100,000 population.

In that period, Gorey saw 306 new Covid cases recorded, leaving the district with an incidence rate of 1118.8 per 100,000 population. Kilmuckridge saw a smaller 171 cases, but owing to the lower population in the district, that was enough to rise the incidence rate to 1022.4.

Meanwhile, Wexford town recorded 250 new cases and a rate of 858.7; Enniscorthy saw 188 cases and a rate of 689.9; New Ross 243 and 876, while Rosslare continued to keep the numbers relatively low with 136 new cases and a rate of 631.4 per 100,000 population.

The latest data published by the HSE shows a rise to 17 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General Hospital with two people now in critical care.