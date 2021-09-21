Two badly injured in crash on Dunmain road near New Ross

Gardaí at the scene on the Dunmain road this evening.

Two people have been badly injured in a three vehicle accident at a bend on the Dunmain road outside of New Ross.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 4 p.m. and New Ross Fire Service crews, along with ambulance personnel and gardaí attended the scene in numbers, closing the road to traffic.

Two local people were removed from the scene by ambulance; one of whom is said to be in a critical condition.

The road remained closed on Tuesday evening as a technical examination into the crash was ongoing.

Further updates to follow.