Two arrested over alleged assault on bus driver in Co Wexford

Shocked and frightened passengers had to be transferred onto another bus on Monday after a Bus Éireann driver was allegedly assaulted by unruly passengers.

The incident took place in broad daylight on 16.30 Dublin to Wexford service in the Ferns area of Wexford.

An eye witness reported that a male passenger was shouting on the phone, “threatening to kill someone” and growing increasingly aggressive. The bus driver asked the man to quieten down at the stop at Arklow, Co Wicklow, but the situation escalated once again around Camolin in Wexford with the man shouting obscenities.

He was asked to leave the bus in Ferns prompting further unsavoury scenes.

"After exiting with his partner, the man came back up the steps and assaulted the driver at the front of the bus,” the eyewitness said. “Other passengers rang the gardaí and they eventually came and took the man away.”

Video footage of the incident has been circulating online in recent days and shows concerned passengers, many of them elderly, standing near the driver as the man hurls abuse from outside the bus.

Bus Éireann confirmed that they were aware of the incident and that gardaí had been called to the scene.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred on our route 2 service in the Ferns area of Wexford,” a spokesperson said. “An Garda Síochána attended at the incident and the coach was stopped and passengers were transferred to the next service.

"Bus Éireann condemns any act of aggressive behaviour towards our employees or customers. We continue to invest significantly to deliver on our commitment to provide a safe environment for all of those who use our services. Customer research shows that 93% of Bus Éireann customers feel safe and secure during their journeys.”

An Garda Síochána confirmed that a man and a woman had been arrested and were brought to Enniscorthy Garda Station where they were questioned and charged with assault causing harm. They are due before the court presently.

The bus driver is understood to have suffered a couple of cuts and bruises, but is expected to make a full recovery.