Two arrested as gardaí make €250,000 drugs seizure in County Wexford

Some of the drugs seized by the gardaí

TWO men were arrested in County Wexford on Tuesday following a joint operation between gardaí and the revenue customs service that led to the seizure of €250,000 worth of drugs.

Two premises were searched in the Enniscorthy and Bunclody areas as part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised crime group operating in the Wexford area.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Enniscorthy Divisional Drugs Unit.

A garda spokesperson said that in the course of the search in the two locations herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €256,000, pending analysis, was seized along with €4,500 cash.

One of the two men arrested is aged in his 40s while the other man is in his 20s. Both were subsequently detained at Enniscorthy Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations in relation to the seizure are ongoing.