Two arrested as drugs worth €129,000 are seized in Gorey

Two people have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of €129,000 were seized in Gorey on Tuesday.

The drug seizure is part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Wexford area. The Joint Intelligence Led Operation was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit.

As part of the operation a premises in the Gorey area was searched and cocaine and herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €129,000 was seized by Customs Officers.

Gardaí arrested a 45-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman in relation to drug trafficking offences. They are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gorey and Wexford town Garda Stations. Investigations are continuing.