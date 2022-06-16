Every group of lads had one, that poor misfortunate fecker whose genes betrayed him as soon as he reached puberty, whose body hair grew at an inverse proportion to the stuff on his head. By the time he did his Junior Cert he was thinning on top but battling gamely on, refusing to accept defeat, whoring it out for as long as he could, ignoring the mockery, the derision, telling anyone who’d listen that he just had “fine hair”, a sort of silken gossamer, like something you’d see in nature.

He was like the 1970s Bobby Charlton at his graduation, the last few strands fastened into position for the all-important photos, flying loose and wild by the end of the night. Until finally, eventually, after exhausting every possible option, after going short, long, left, right and down the middle, he turned up one day with the full dome, with the head he had been destined to inherit ever since his father clapped eyes on his mother and said “she’ll do for me”.

And sure now no-one mentions it all. He’s like Vin Diesel, Bruce Willis, Ghandi, Rudy Giuliani, an icon, a sex symbol, a man so masculine, with so much testosterone running through his veins, that his hair couldn’t abide it, had to depart out of sheer terror.

But I’m speaking from the perspective of a non-bald man, I have no concept of what it’s like, of the impending doom as more and more of those valuable follicles clog up the shower drain every morning. Therefore I can’t judge those who don’t embrace their inner-Jason Statham, who search for ways to reverse time, to cheat science and defy their ancestors.

There are numerous anecdotes about flights from Turkey full of Irish men with bandages wrapped round their heads, lads who’ve weighed up their options and gone under the knife in an attempt to bring life back to the forest. And I thought they were just that, anecdotes. But not only are the Irish heading to Turkey for hair-restoration procedures, boob jobs, dental surgery and whatever else it takes to make us feel good about ourselves, we are now doing so for far more serious operations, surgeries which, should they go wrong, could have catastrophic consequences.

One such procedure is bariatric surgery, an operation which alters the make-up of your digestive system to help you lose weight. Ordinarily reserved for clinically obese people this surgery is seen as a last resort, a way to help dangerously overweight patients lose weight in a safe and measured manner. However, this is Ireland and so, even those who desperately need this procedure, must wait their turn, must sit on lengthy waiting lists while their health worsens.

Which is where the Turkish option comes in. For a fraction of the price charged by private clinics here, Turkish doctors will perform bariatric surgeries on Irish patients in the same time it takes to book a flight and change your money from Euro to Lira. While many of these surgeries are a resounding success, a higher than average proportion aren’t. And when these surgeries don’t go well, when there are complications, the patients inevitably turn to their local GP, the clinic where they had originally been treated.

According to The Irish Independent, between July 2020 and November 2021, 106 people needed treatment in St Vincent’s for complications related to bariatric surgery, compared to 39 in the previous 18 months. The mean age of those hospitalised was under 40 and 88 per cent were women. Even more concerning is that not all those travelling overseas for this form of treatment would qualify for the surgery here, would not be considered ‘at risk’, the suggestion being that some view it as a quick and easy way to lose weight.

There is further anecdotal evidence of women, young women, travelling in groups to get this surgery done, responding to targeted social media campaigns which seek to exploit vulnerable, insecure women with promises of flat tummies and perfect figures. And who wouldn’t be tempted? If I could get a buff body with hulking great pecs for the price of a second-hand car I’d be on the plane myself.

But when that cost rises, when it goes beyond a few million Turkish Lira into something far more grievous, well, there’s no refunds for that.