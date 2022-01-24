Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

“Turkey-burning” cycle raised €1000 for the Hope Centre

L to R - Paddy Kinsella of Wexford Wheelers with Tina O' Rourke of the Hope Centre, Keith Cullen and David Maguire of Wexford Wheelers. Expand

Close

L to R - Paddy Kinsella of Wexford Wheelers with Tina O' Rourke of the Hope Centre, Keith Cullen and David Maguire of Wexford Wheelers.

L to R - Paddy Kinsella of Wexford Wheelers with Tina O' Rourke of the Hope Centre, Keith Cullen and David Maguire of Wexford Wheelers.

L to R - Paddy Kinsella of Wexford Wheelers with Tina O' Rourke of the Hope Centre, Keith Cullen and David Maguire of Wexford Wheelers.

wexfordpeople

About 80 members of Wexford Wheelers took part in a “turkey-burning” cycle to Rosslare Harbour and raised over €1,000 for the Hope cancer support centre in Enniscorthy.

The festive cycling event  on St Stephen’s Day is now in its 20th year and has raised funds for various charities over the past two decades.

Members of the club handed presented a cheque for  the proceeds of this year’s cycle to Hope representative Tina O’ Rourke  on Wexford quay front.

s the presentation of a St Stephan’s day charity cycle organised by Wexford Wheelers to raise money for the Hope centre.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

>>>

Privacy