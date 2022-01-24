“Turkey-burning” cycle raised €1000 for the Hope Centre

L to R - Paddy Kinsella of Wexford Wheelers with Tina O' Rourke of the Hope Centre, Keith Cullen and David Maguire of Wexford Wheelers.

About 80 members of Wexford Wheelers took part in a “turkey-burning” cycle to Rosslare Harbour and raised over €1,000 for the Hope cancer support centre in Enniscorthy.

The festive cycling event on St Stephen’s Day is now in its 20th year and has raised funds for various charities over the past two decades.

Members of the club handed presented a cheque for the proceeds of this year’s cycle to Hope representative Tina O’ Rourke on Wexford quay front.

St Stephan's day charity cycle organised by Wexford Wheelers to raise money for the Hope centre.

