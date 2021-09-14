Tullogher runners power to success in track and field

4//9/2021 St, Josephs athletes. From left; Emma Fenlon from Shanbogh Leinster shot put and weight for distance gold, Shane Power from The Rower All Ireland bronze and Leinster gold senior pole vault, John Joe Lawlor from Rosbercon Leinster mens masters over 55 walk gold and Mary Breen from Gusserane Leinster gold weight for distance and silver in hammer. Photo; Mary Browne

St Joseph's AC athletes have won medals at the recent Leinster and All Ireland Track and Field championships across senior, master and junior levels.

Shane Power came first in senior pole vault with a new championship best performance.

Emma Fenlon came first in senior shotput, followed by Evan O'Toole who was first in junior triple jump.

Mary Breen came fast in masters weight for distance and second in masters hammer.

JohnJoe Lawlor came first in his masters walk and Tracey Malone came second in her masters walk.

In the Leinster Juvenile Track and Field Evan O'Toole came first in U18 triple jump, second in long jump and third in high jump.

Lily Ryan was first in the U14 2000m walk, while Lily Doyle came second in the U15 2000m walk.

Joss O'Connor came in third in the U14 800m and Aisleann Mullally came third in the U13 javelin.

The All Ireland Juvenile results saw Evan O'Toole come first in triple jump

and the All Ireland Senior results saw Shane Power come third in pole vault.