The scene as the flatbed truck lay on its side after colliding with another truck towing a flashing warning message on the N25 outside Wexford.

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a crash involving two trucks on the N25 just outside Wexford.

The incident took place between the Whitford and Maldron Hotel roundabouts on the ring road. It appears that a large flatbed truck collided with another truck which was towing a large flashing, warning message for hedge cutting which was taking place just ahead on the hard shoulder.

The flatbed truck flipped onto its side and was positioned sideways on the road when the National Ambulance Service arrived and sought to check on the condition of the driver.

Gardaí subsequently arrived on the scene and began directing traffic, with substantial tailbacks stretching back to the roundabouts in both directions on the N25.

It is understood that the driver of the truck which overturned suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the other truck towing the warning sign was said to be shaken, but relatively unharmed.

Emergency services remain at the scene, but motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic remains heavy.